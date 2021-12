Dark clouds hang over a lifeguard tower on Ala Moana Beach Park, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory statewide on Wednesday at 8:24 a.m. and it will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

NWS said an elevated north-northeast swell will hold into Thursday. Strong trade winds will contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough conditions.