HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issues a flood advisory for Kauai until 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The alert is due to excessive rainfall in Kauai County.

It’s currently impacting roads, poor drainage areas and streams.

NWS said at 10:05 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated that a band of heavy rain was moving over Kauai.

Barking Sands received nearly one inch of rain in 30 minutes suggesting that rain is falling at a rate of one to two inches.

Showers will continue to overspread the island through early afternoon as a front approaches and moves over the island.

The entire island is expected to experience flooding, so officials are advising residents to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may be extended if flooding continues.