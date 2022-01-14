National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Oahu until 9 p.m.

HONOLULU — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 9 p.m.
The advisory was issued at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
NWS officials said the rainfall caused the flooding.
NWS reported the radar showed heavy showers on the southern areas of Oahu.
Those areas that may have flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Waipahu, Waikele, Pearl City, Kunia, Aiea, Iroquois Point, Halawa, Ewa Beach, Salt Lake, Mililani, Moanalua, Kapolei, Wheeler Field, Makakilo, Wahiawa, Kalihi,Schofield Barracks and Manoa.