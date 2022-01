HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Oahu until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

As of 1:16 p.m. NWS reports radar and rain gauges show heavy rain falling over already saturated ground, with rain rates up to 2 inches per hour.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

NWS reports water levels are very high in Kaelepulu canal near Kailua beach park.