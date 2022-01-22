National Weather Service issues a high surf warning until 6 a.m. Sunday.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning until 6 a.m. Sunday.

As of 3:54 a.m. NWS reported surf could be 35 to 50 feet north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. Surf of 25 to 35 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.

NWS said buoys have surged to higher levels than predicted in the morning. That means larger surf and the increased possibility for coastal impacts.

NWS forecasts rip currents will be present at most beaches with strong currents in exposed harbors like Haleiwa.