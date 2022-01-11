National Weather Service extends high surf warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service extended the high surf warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island.

The NWS issued the extension at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The NWS reported warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected through Wednesday with the arrival of a large west northwest swell.

NWS reported surf will be 25 to 35 feet along the north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. Surf will be 15 to 30 feet along the west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.