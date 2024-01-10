HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has been recognized to have the largest number of Vietnam Veterans per capita of any state in the country.

The National DOD Commemoration office recognized this and said there’s no more fitting place for the National Parade to honor Vietnam Veterans than Honolulu, Hawaii.

So, the official ceremony and parade will be held in Waikiki, where Vietnam Veterans and their families will be able to come together to educate and inspire all.

The parade will proceed down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park in Waikiki on March 29, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m.