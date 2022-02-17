National report ranks median rent prices for 100 cities: Here’s where Hawaii stands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the rise in rent showed signs of slowing down at the end of last year, January 2022 data has rent hitting yet another all-time high.

According to recent rent report by Zumper, the online rental listing platform, median one-bedroom rent went up 12% year-over-year nationally. The median two-bedroom rent is up 14.1% year-over-year. Can you guess what the median rent in Honolulu is?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In January’s data, Honolulu’s median one-bedroom rent rose to $1,660, that’s up 13.7% year-over-year. The median two-bedroom rent rose to $2,190, up 15.3% year-over-year. Out of 100 cities, Honolulu came in 17th in Zumper’s National Rent Report for rent growth.

New York currently ranks first with median one-bedroom rent rising to $3,260, up 25.4% year-over-year. San Francisco came in second with the median rent for a one-bedroom at $2,850, up 6.3% year-over-year. Boston came in third, with the median rent for a one-bedroom rising to $2,720.

Click here to see the full data.

According to the report, the sudden increase in housing demand since the pandemic hit in March 2020 exacerbated what was already a national shortage dating back to the financial crisis in 2008.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The housing shortage is expected to continue to push rent up in 2022.