National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative held islandwide

File- Box of prescription drugs turned in on National Drug Take Back Day, Kahala Mall, Hawaii, April 24, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Take Back Initiative allows residents to safely get rid of any medications on Oahu, Big Island, Kauai, and on Maui on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Expired, and unused prescription and over-the-counter medications are accepted. New or used needles and syringes are not accepted.

Oahu

Fire Station 18 Kailua, 211 Kuulei Road, Kailua HI – parking lot

Hawaii State Capitol, 415 S. Beretania Street, Honolulu, HI – Beretania Street drive-thru

Kahala Mall – 4211 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI – parking lot near corner of Kilauea and Waialae Avenues

Pearl City Police Station – 1100 Waimano Home Road, Pearl City, HI – parking lot

Big Island

Ka Waena Lapa’au Medical Complex – 670 Ponahawai Street, Hilo, HI – upper parking lot corner of Ponahawai and Komohana Streets

Hawaii Police Department Kona Station – 74-0611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona, HI – inside lobby

Kauai

Kauai Police Department – 3990 Kaana Street, Lihue, HI – parking lot

Maui

Maui Police Department — 55 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, HI – parking lot

This is a nationwide event that is made possible by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) along with the Department of the Attorney General, State Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED), and law enforcement agencies.

For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov or call 808-541-1930.