National Elephant Appreciation Day: Here’s how the Honolulu Zoo is celebrating

HONOLULU (KHON) — Did you know September 22 is National Elephant Appreciation Day?

Well, at the Honolulu Zoo they currently have two Asian elephants from India. Mari who is 46 years old and Vaigai who is 36 years old.

Adrienne Watkins with the Honolulu zoo said Mari and Vaigai are fantastic elephants who are smart, spunky, and entertaining to be around.

“I am always singing to the animals and so I have Vaigai over here to sing along with me and that is absolutely amazing and such a humbling experience,” said Watkins.

Watkins said elephants are currently the largest land animals and they communicate with one another through sounds and vibrations from their trunk.

These elephants have a nutritious diet of hay, grasses, and fruits. They also eat around 150 pounds of these items daily.

But according to Watkins, in the past three generations elephants have continued to be poached for their tusks decreasing their population on earth.

“Education is super important. That is because the Asian elephant population has actually dropped by 50% in three generations,” said Watkins.

The Honolulu Zoo does a lot of conservation work especially when it comes to saving and preserving Asian elephants.

Watkins said anyone who is passionate about elephants should check out ‘Wildlife SOS India: elephant rescue and rehabilitation‘.

“So, check out those facilities if you are looking for ways to get involved with conservation and rescue work,” said Watkins. “Or if you are just trying to do a good deed it does help and brings good karma so definitely look into those organizations.”