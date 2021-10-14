National Dessert Day 2021: How did you celebrate?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Dessert Day! It’s a day to not feel guilty about eating that extra cookie or cutting yourself that extra slice of pie or cake.

Hawaii is home to many local dessert shops, but one that has been around for a while is The Girls Who Bake Next Door.

This bakery is a place where you can get your hands on delicious bakes goods like cookies, brownies, pies, and cakes.

“You know some people are into sports, they like to draw, but my creative side went into baking,” said Clarisse Lavatai, the owner of the bakery.

She’s been baking for most of her life and finds so much enjoyment with messing around with ingredients and making the perfect recipe to share.

“I like baking cakes. I like to see the cake rise and know that the texture is going to be just right and fluffy and velvety,” said Lavatai.

The Girls Who Bake Next Door offers a variety of seasonal baked goods, but if you’re in the mood for something chilled, head on down to Sweet Creams where you can get your hands on some rolled ice cream.

“The most popular flavors are definitely cookies and cream, right? That’s every kid’s favorite, and strawberry shortcake,” said Jeffrey Kao with Sweet Creams.

Kao’s proud to be the first rolled ice cream store in Hawaii. They opened in 2017 and since then it has been a huge hit.

“We take our sweet cream base, which we make in small batches every single day, and we pour it on a really frozen griddle, then our employees chop it up really fast to make it into ice cream,” said Kao. “Then we put in fresh ingredients like fresh strawberries or fruity pebbles — some people like to do that.”

Kao said the fun part about it is you get to make your own flavor if you want to. He calls his shop a fun, unique experience because you get to see the ice cream made right before your eyes.

“The best part is to see everyone’s reactions, whether it’s a young kid who is on the stool and is fascinated by the process of it, or even some older folks who have never seen it before and are kind of hesitant,” said Kao. “Because they are like, ‘What is rolled ice cream?’ They are familiar with just scoop ice cream, but they have never seen rolled, and once they start watching, they can’t stop watching.”

So, whether you like your ice cream rolled or prefer eating your cookies fresh out of the oven, don’t forget to grab yourself a sweet treat on National Dessert Day.