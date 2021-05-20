National charity expands to serve Hawaii’s keiki anonymously

FILE – Cash Cain, Brielle Kelly and Journee Simon (left-right) play together in the three-year-olds class at Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center located in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore, Maryland, Monday January 11, 2021. (Photo by Matt Roth for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nonprofit charity “Alice’s Kids” announced it is expanding to provide anonymous financial assistance to low-income household children in Hawaii on Thursday, May 20.

Alice’s Kids is based in Virginia and helps children in 43 states pay for clothing, shoes, musical instruments, sports equipment, school fees and more.

The charity accepts requests from trusted teachers, coaches, religious leaders and social workers to provide assistance through an electronic gift card or check that is sent to the requesting adult.

The request allows the keiki’s parent or caregiver to “shine” by personally giving them the item, according to Alice’s Kids.

“My sister and I know from personal experience what it means to live in poverty and the emotional toll it can take. Our work centers on meeting needs that may seem small to adults but are monumental to children. We’re proud to help in a way that protects the dignity of the child because our assistance is provided anonymously.” Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director and co-founder of Alice’s Kids

Alice’s Kids has provided upwards of $160,000 in donations during 2021 alone.

A majority of children who receive help from the charity are never made aware that they have been assisted. Officials at Alice’s Kids say this is done to protect the dignity of the child and shield them from any embarrassment or shame that they may feel.

Those who would like to make a donation can click here and those who would like to submit a request can click here. Alice’s Kids reminds potential requesters that their charity does not accept requests from parents.