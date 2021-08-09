National Book Lovers Day: Celebrate at your neighborhood bookstore

KAILUA (KHON2) – When’s the last time you picked up a really good book? Well today might be your day because it’s National Book Lovers Day.

BookEnds has thousands of selections for people to get their hands on. Pat Banning, the current owner of the Kailua bookstore, says everyone should be reading something.

“They take you to a different place, a different time. They get you to forget about, you know, what’s going on in your life right now,” said Banning.

Banning says books were a huge comfort during the pandemic with new customers coming in and picking out books to learn new hobbies or a new life skill.

“Everybody should be reading something,” she said. “I mean, not everyone is a fiction person. There is a lot of interesting history and facts. I learned to build bookshelves from a book.”

From children’s books to autobiographies and so much more — BookEnds has it all.

Banning says that’s why they stayed open and afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s educational. It’s informative, and you could keep up with current affairs, and I feel like it makes you a more knowledgeable, better educated, all around human being,” says Banning.

The bookstore is open seven days a week. Banning says even if you haven’t picked up a book in a while, you should come on down and see what piques your interest.