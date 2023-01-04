HONOLULU (KHON2) – January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month. During the winter months hospitals see an increase in seasonal illnesses and inclement weather conditions, prompting the need for more blood donations.

So, if you haven’t donated blood in awhile it might be a good time to stop by your local blood bank and do so!

The American Red Cross encourages everyone who can donate to do so, especially in Hawaii where the state is in constant need of O-type blood.

During the winter months parts of the country are seeing a dramatic need for blood donations with an uptick in patients being admitted due to winter illnesses.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is open every day and has four different destination sites to choose from in Oahu.

According to American Red Cross, millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents; rely on blood donations. Emphasizing the importance of donating blood if you can.