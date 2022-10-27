HONOLULU (KHON2) – Nationally black cats typically have low adoption rates, which is why it’s important to shine a light on them during National Black Cat Day.

National Black Cat Day is observed every year on Oct. 27 which is close to the spooky holiday of Halloween.

According to the National Day Calendar, old notions and urban legends have given black cats a bad reputation but that can’t be anything further from the truth.

A way they suggest celebrating these types of cats is by heading down to your local animal shelter and browse the available black kitties to adopt.

In Hawaii, there is currently an overpopulation of cats with many animal shelters doing their best to control the population.

The humane societies on all the islands allow interested families wanting to add a furry friend to their household to foster a dog or cat before deciding if they want to adopt them.

To browse the available animals on Oahu head to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.

If you are lucky enough to own a black cat, make sure you give them extra love and attention on National Black Cat Day.