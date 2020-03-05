National and local companies upping cleaning as coronavirus fears grow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As coronavirus (COVID-19) fears grow, companies are upping their cleaning not just on the mainland but here in Hawaii as well. One cleaning business tells us requests for cleaning services are pouring in.

Honolulu Commercial Cleaning said one of their most popular service right now is sanitation services.

“Its a service where we spray everything down with sanitizer, and we wait a few minutes before wiping down to make sure the surface is completely clean, free from virus and bacterias,” said Jarvis Gaidzinski, Honolulu Commercial Cleaning CEO.

He said office sanitation is usually the main request, and sanitation is more in depth than just regular cleaning.

“We really care about high touching areas like doors, bathrooms, (and) desks. We’ve got to make sure all that’s wiped down.”

It’s not just local offices looking to get clean. Starbucks recently sent out a memo to workers instructing them to clean their shops daily for at least 30 minutes. They’re being told to sanitize door handles, chairs, tables and coffee bars and to wash their hands more often.

Airlines like Alaska Airlines are upping their cleaning procedures.

For people who may just want to clean their homes, Gaidzinski has a few tips too.

“Spray and wait a few minutes. Don’t wipe down. Wait at least 10 minutes before you wipe down, so you have the time for the chemicals to actually kill the virus and the bacteria,” said Gaidzinski.

He said if you’re looking for these supplies, you should hurry.

“My local supplier said they are basically out of all alcohol based sanitizers,” said Gaidzinski.

He said they have a shipment of Zani One-Step on the way, which is another ethanol/alcohol based cleaner while they wait for their usual alcochol based sanitizer spray to get back in stock.

He said most alcohol based cleaners those work best when trying to get rid of germs, bacteria and viruses.