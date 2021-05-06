NASED project moves forward after Board votes for early demolition of Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Stadium Authority has voted to demolish the existing 46-year-old Aloha Stadium earlier than planned to avoid costs and allow for more efficient construction.

The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) project now moves forward in selecting the best location of the new stadium within the site.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Board listed the following key points that contributed to their decision on Thursday:

Allow the selection of the best stadium footprint that provides a significant financial savings in that utility and other infrastructure relocations (sewer, gas, and electrical) will be easier to accommodate.

The existing stadium requires major investment to maintain operability. Continuing to spend money on a facility that may not be able to accommodate patrons isn’t prudent, especially considering that the facility would only be used for a few years and would be demolished once construction of the new stadium is completed.

Demolition of the existing stadium before construction of a new stadium is less costly than waiting to demolish it after the new stadium is complete.

The construction schedule for the new stadium will be shorter without the existing stadium needing to remain operational during construction.

The remaining funds for structural monitoring of the existing stadium will be redirected into the NASED project.

This decision allows for the Stadium Authority to better support the University of Hawaii’s endeavor with Ching Field by providing much-needed equipment and supplies that would otherwise have remained at the existing stadium if the facility were to remain in operation.

The demolition of Aloha Stadium will likely occur in late 2022, however, there’s no set date. It won’t be known until the request for proposals phase is completed for the project.

The Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace will continue throughout all construction phases, including other events in the parking lot areas.



“We are excited about the future of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District and what we will be able to provide to the people of the State of Hawaii. While our focus will be on development of the property, we look forward to continuing to offer events and programs on the surrounding portions of the site,” stated Ross Yamasaki, Board Chairman.

Plans for decommissioning the stadium for demolition will take months to formalize.