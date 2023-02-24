HONOLULU (KHON2) — K9 Kahu with the Department of Public Safety Narcotics Enforcement Division will be receiving a bullet-and-stab-protective vest due to a generous donation from a non-profit.

Kahu is assigned as NED’s electronic storage device detection dog.

His main duty is to help with criminal investigations by locating hidden electronic storage devices like memory cards, electronic thumb drives and cell phones.

“You just never know what kind of dangerous situation K9 Kahu will face as he does his job,” said NED Administrator Jared Redulla. “We are grateful to Vested Interest in K9s and Together Saving Paws for this new vest that will ensure an extra level of protection for K9 Kahu.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. nonprofit organization is the group that donated the vest for Kahu and is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Saving Paws.

The vest will is expected to be delivered within the next eight to 10 weeks.