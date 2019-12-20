Nanakuli Public Library to expand its public service hours

**HFM THURSDAY PRIMETIME WITH STORY ON PM CYCLE BY RUSSELL CONTRERAS IN BOSTON** Archive copies of the Collegiate Dictionary rest on a bookshelf at the headquarters of the Merriam-Webster dictionary publisher in Springfield, Mass., Wednesday July 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Nānākuli Public Library will expand its public service hours beginning on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The Hawaii State Public Library System’s newest branch, located at 89-070 Farrington Highway, will be open to the public an additional six hours per week.

The library’s new schedule will be:

Monday and Thursday – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday – closed

“Our public libraries are vital spaces for the community to learn 21st Century skills and literacies, connect with the world of information and ideas, and to be the place for everyone to gather and engage,” said Stacey Aldrich, State Librarian.

“Nānākuli Public Library staff are excited to be able to provide more public service hours to our community. This change gives our library patrons increased access to our wonderful resources and programs,” said Kelsey Faradineh, Branch Manager.

For more information, refer to the HSPLS Public Service Hours Schedule at: https://www.librarieshawaii.org/visit/branches/all-branch-hours/ or call the library at 668-5844.