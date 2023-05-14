HONOLULU (KHON2) — As families across the country celebrate the superheroes in their lives this Mother’s Day, KHON2 News spotlights a Nanakuli mother who has achieved a remarkable feat.

Dr. Brittany Sato graduated from the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine this weekend, marking the culmination of a long academic journey and a testament to her unwavering determination.

Having started her journey at Kamehameha-Kapalama, Dr. Sato went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a Ph.D. in cell and molecular biology from UH.

However, her dreams didn’t stop there.

“I actually went to graduate school and did research for many years and it was actually during my graduate schooling that I felt like there was something missing,” Dr. Sato revealed in an interview.

Dr. Brittany Sato draped with lei after the graduation ceremony for the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Inspired by her desire to care for rural communities like West Oahu and the neighboring islands, she decided to pursue medicine, a decision her mother, Malia Sato, affectionately referred to as “the scenic route.”

Dr. Sato elaborated, “I really wanted to have an impact in my community. I’m originally from Nanakuli, so I learned a lot from my graduate research about the health disparities that Native Hawaiians face.”

The next five years of her life were far from easy. In addition to the challenges of medical school, Dr. Sato and her husband welcomed two children.

“I had my second son at the end of my second year, so that was a little unexpected, but that was just more motivation for myself to keep going,” she said.

Juggling motherhood and medical school wasn’t an easy task, but Dr. Sato found solace in her role as a “mom” in class as well.

“I’m just known as one of the moms of the class, so just knowing if you need a hug, there’s Britt!” she joked.

With a full plate, she had to find time to study when everyone else was asleep.

“Sometimes it was okay, mom needs to study, but let’s get them settled, whether it’s dinner or getting them down for bed, or okay, let’s go to bed and I’m up studying afterward,” she recounted.

Dr. Sato credits her husband, parents, and in-laws for their unwavering support, though she admits it wasn’t without its challenges.

“There’s always the mom guilt that’s there, but just having that great support system is really why I’m here,” she shared.

As a Native Hawaiian woman, Dr. Sato hopes to inspire others and promote diversity in the medical field.

“Especially Native Hawaiian women, we need more Native Hawaiians in the medical field, so just trying to be a good role model,” she stated.

Her mother, Malia Sato, couldn’t be prouder.

“We’re very proud of her, and we hope that from now on, whatever she learned, she’ll take it with her wherever she goes,” she said.

Dr. Sato, who specializes in pathology, will continue her journey in Hawaii as she begins her residency.