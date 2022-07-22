HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will be improving Nanakuli Homestead Cemetery starting on Monday, July 25.

The project is expected to be finished around May 2023.

Improvements like fencing, retaining walls, signs and repairs to the irrigation system will be completed at the cemetery.

The DHHL said residents can expect loud noise as well as limits to burial sites weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Weekend services will not be affected by construction.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.