HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hit-and-run motor vehicle collision in the Nanakuli area has left three pedestrians injured.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

At about 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, it was reported to the Honolulu Police Department that a motorist — who has yet to be identified — collided with three male adult pedestrians, aged 18, 19 and 20.

The motorist was traveling in the left lane eastbound on Farrington Highway while the three pedestrians were fighting.

After colliding with the pedestrians, the unidentified motorist continued to travel eastbound without stopping.

Due to the impact of the collision, the 18-year-old male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by Emergency Medical Services in critical condition.

The 19-year-old was transported via EMS in serious condition, while the 20-year-old drove himself to an area hospital in good condition.

Those who have information are encouraged to call the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The motorist was possibly driving a white pickup truck with pipe racks. It is currently unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the motorist.