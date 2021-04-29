Nanakuli Elementary Principal recognized for achievements

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Principal Lisa Ann Higa from Nānākuli Elementary was named Hawaii’s 2021 National Distinguished Principal (NDP). This annual award highlights principals from across the nation for their achievements in elementary and middle schools.

“Principal Higa is an amazing principal who inspires her school community to do their best for their students and families,” Nānākuli-Wai‘anae Complex Area Superintendent Disa Hauge said. “When you spend time at her school you see her hand in everything, her focus on making sure all staff and students receive the individualized support they need, and her joy seeing the achievements of others.”

Higa received a $1,500 award and will be invited to Washington, D.C., where she will be recognized for her achievements.