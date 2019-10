A large stretch of shoreline in Nanakuli will be closed for a month starting on Friday.

The city says that the closure includes a portion of Kalanianaole Beach Park, which used to be called Nanakuli Beach Park all the way to Ule’hawa Beach Park.

Crews will be doing maintenance and groundskeeping.

The lifeguard stand at Ule’hawa beach will not be staffed during the closure.

Instead, lifeguards will cover the area with mobile units.

The beach parks are scheduled to reopen on November 8th.