Nan, Inc. awarded contract to build veterans home in West Oahu

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Nan, Inc. has been awarded a $75.5 million contract to construct a 120-bed veterans home in Kapolei. The company will be constructing a pair of two-story residential buildings and one two-story skilled nursing facility/community building over the next two years.

The contract is for the new Hawaii State Veterans Home, Oahu. The work will also include interior finishes and a paved on-site parking lot.

Nan, Inc., Hawaii’s largest locally-owned construction company, says the facility will help meet the growing demand for housing and care for Hawaii’s veterans.

The project site is located on a seven-acre parcel across Farrington Highway from the Kapolei Walmart.

The planned veterans home adds to a growing list of Nan, Inc. projects in West Oahu. Some other accomplishments include the recently opened Honouliuli Middle School, the Malakole Industrial Center, the expansion of the Honoliuli Wastwater Treatment plant, and three nearly-completed West Oahu rail stations.

Construction is set to begin before the end of 2020 and is expected to take about 24 months to complete.

