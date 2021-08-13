Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Maui reopens after corrective actions to violations

HONOLULU – Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Maui reopened after it made corrections after the Department of Health gave it a red placard fore food safety violatons.

The red placard was issued n July 29.

They remained closed until they could ensure that all cold storage units were at the proper temperature during operating hours.

A follow up inspection on Aug. 2 was done. The restaurant passed and was issued a green placard to reopen.

The owner said that new refrigeration units have been purchased and will be put in by November.

They also put in some curtains before the cold storage areas to keep the cold air in.