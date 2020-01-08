Naked suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Puna

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested a Hilo man in connection with a stabbing incident in Puna.

The incident happened Tuesday, January 7th, shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Puna Patrol officers responded to several calls on Palainui Avenue in the Eden Roc subdivision, initially of a naked male in the area and later that he was reportedly blocking traffic.

When officers arrived in the area, they were directed to a residence that the male had been seen walking towards. Officers located the individual who was standing over the victim. The victim was lifeless and appeared to have been stabbed.

Malcolm K. Utecht, 30, of a Hilo address, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation that has been classified as second-degree murder.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of family members.