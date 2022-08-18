HONOLULU (KHON2) – Exciting news for those headed to the Big Island, Nāhuku lava tube is back open after being temporarily closed for safety concerns.

According to Hawaii Volcano National Park they were looking at and inspecting a contracting fracture near a large overhanging rock slab at the apex of the lava tube.

Their data showed the movement has returned to normal allowing them to allow visitors to walk through the lava tube once again.

It’s important to note conditions are always changing and Hawaii Volcano NPS is constantly checking the safety of their hiking trails and current conditions.

Even though the lava tube is open once again, it still comes with risks. While in or near the lava tube you can experience hazards like rockfall, low ceilings, standing water, low light, tripping hazards or no light at all.

Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube)

NPS Photo/B.Hayes

Hawaii Volcano NPS said giant rocks in the lava tube were dislodged during the 2018 eruption and summit collapse of Kilauea volcano.

After the eruption two crackmeters were then installed in the lava tube’s ceiling so they could monitor their movement.

Nāhuku lava tube was formerly known as Thurston Lava tube, however, the park changed it to align with their efforts in returning hiking trails and park lookouts to Native Hawaiian or indigenous place names throughout the park.

If interested in walking through the lava tube visitors should plan ahead and check the park website for the most up to date information.