HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nahiku residents and businesses have been asked by the County of Maui Department of Water Supply (DWS) to voluntarily conserve water.

Officials said on March 9 that a recent lack of rainfall has reduced the water flow that is needed to fill stage tanks at Nahiku.

Water tankers will be delivered on Thursday near the pavilion in lower Nahiku.

By reducing water consumption, Maui County said, this will allow limited water supplies to be extended while water sources replenish. Ideas for saving water are provided by DWS.