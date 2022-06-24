HONOLULU (KHON2) – Especially with the hustle and bustle of everyday throughout the week, it’s nice to give ourselves those moments to really sit back, relax, and enjoy the space.

This Sunday, you have the chance right here at the Hawai’i Convention Center with the next round of an event called “Nā Kūpuna Nights” by the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society.

To find out more about this, we are here with Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Aunty Ku’uipo Kumukahi with the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society.

I’m excited about this because we spoke with you when Nā Kūpuna Nights first started and now you are in the second season of this series.

Tell us a little bit about what this event is all about?

“This is to celebrate our kūpuna,” says Kumukahi.

“Many a time, our kūpuna (elders) are at home. We wanted to create something to bring them out and enjoy, have some social time with one another, eat good Hawaiian food just like we knew it growing up, and to mālama (care for) our kūpuna. They are so important for us.”

As mentioned, we've spoke to you before.

This is a tangent from last year's season.

How has the reception been?

Looking at some of the pictures and video, it seems to really be a festive ball.

“Oh, they enjoy themselves,” says Kumukahi.

“It is amazing. It takes me back to when I was a kid amongst all my kūpuna. Just fabulous, so the reception has been really good. Thank you.”

This is the second event within this current season where Sistah Robi and Alan Akaka will be headlining this particular event.

But who is to come in the future and how many more can we expect in this season?

“So, number three is Mike Ka’awa and number four is Jerry Santos,” says Kumukahi. “And the very last one is a huge surprise so stay tuned for that one. That is some legendary singers.”

Being able to bring forth this Hawaiian music and really focusing on the old Hawaiian music in today world where music is a little different, why is it important that we continue to share these mele (music)?

“Those mele never die,” says Kumukahi.

“Those mele of a time beyond us or way before us actually is a documentation of our people, our land, our natural resources, our families, our ali’i (royalty). Everything that you want to know about Hawaii is all documented in mele. It’s important.”

Again, this is called “Nā Kūpuna Nights” taking place here at the Hawai’i Convention Center this Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. lasting till around 7:30 p.m., or whenever the fun stops which can sometimes go on.

So, for all the information and to get your tickets before it’s too late, the Hawaii Music Perpetuation Society website.