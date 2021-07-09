‘Nā Kūpuna Nights’ return to Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What is better than enjoying Hawaii’s sunset?

What about with some friends, family, fashion and delicious food of course, but also soothing Hawaiian music?

Another round of “Nā Kūpuna Nights” is taking place Sunday, July 11, at the Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort and Spa.

KHON2 met with the master of ceremonies, Aunty Ku’uipo Kumukahi, to find out more.

“Nā Kūpuna Nights,” what does that mean and what is the big push behind this event?

“The big push is the one and only ‘kupuna,’ says Ku’uipo Kumukahi, the Director of Hawaiian Culture and Community Relations at the Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa. “We need our kūpuna back in Waikīkī, we need our kūpuna with us. The kūpuna have to be at the table so this inspiration came just from that thought. Kūpuna, where are they? We need them here. Come!”

What can people expect?

“The kind of feeling that it would be if you came to my house,” says Kumukahi. “Hawaiian music, Hawaiian food, good fellowship, good friendship and singing and hula and good inu. So, that’s what they can expect. And the best of our Hawaiian entertainment.”

A beautiful Hawaiian musician, Aunty Darlene Ahuna, was featured in June.

Who is going to be featured this month and this time around?

“Let me just tell you, Aunty Darlene is considered like my braddah,” says Kumukahi. “And there’s three of us braddahs. And this time, it’s the third braddah, the best braddah of all of us. She is sitting right next to me, the one and only, multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Karen Keawehawai’i.”

“Just to keep it alive,” says Karen Keawehawaii, award-winning Hawaiian musician. “The kūpuna are the ones that are the messengers. They are the ones that project goodness and kindness and keeping music pono. And they know what’s right. You cannot fool them. So you have to be on your toes.”

Both of these beautiful ladies are multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awardees. The “Nā Kūpuna Nights” is happening Sunday from 5:30 through 7:30 pm.

This will be held at the Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa’s Na Lea Terrace, located on the 3rd floor near the SHOR Restaurant. The cost is $80 per person ($50 for kama’āina), plus tax and gratuity.

RSVP to Ho’okela by calling 808-237-6196.

For the health and safety of all event-goers, the Hyatt is still following mandates set forth by the State of Hawai’i, including mask-wearing except when eating dinner.

Music at the event will be featuring Wehilani Ching and the Serenaders and Karen Keawehawai’i.

The food menu includes poi, steamed short-grain rice, local style potato-mac salad, lomi salmon, ahi poke, local farmed roasted vegetables, ulu & sweet potato, laulau, kiawe smoked kalua pig, pulehu moa (flamed broiled chicken), fresh local catch with watercress, and haupia.