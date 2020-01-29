Na Hoku-winning rapper nominated for Freshman Class on prominent Christian rap site

Kauai rapper Thomas Iannucci was nominated for the 2020 Freshman Class by prominent Christian rap website Rapzilla. Iannucci won the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Hip Hop Album of the Year for his album “Makana,” and released his most recent album “Kuleana” late in 2019.

This round of voting will take the top 15, who collectively compose the Rapzilla Freshman Class of 2020.

You can vote for Ianucci here. Voting closes Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time.