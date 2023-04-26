HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu area has another water main repair that motorists will need to navigate.

The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure that has accompanied a water main repair that crews are working on in the evening of Wednesday, April 26.

North Vineyard Boulevard between Aala and Liliha streets is impacted by the repairs.

Officials said that crews are continuing to repair a leak. The issue is now requiring the additional closure of the middle land at the site of North Vineyard Boulevard between Aala and Liliha streets.

Only the right lane will remain open during the repair.

The image of a map provides information on where the road closures are taking place on North Vineyard Boulevard on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i for the water main repairs. The image also shows where the water wagons will be located for residents to utilize during the time they are without water service. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

Officials said that motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to seek alternate routes.

They also stated that the Board of Water Supply will be setting two water wagons. These can be utilized by residents who do not have service due to the break and the resultant repairs.

There are two parking lots that will be used for the water wagons.

The first water wagon is located at 400 North Vineyard Boulevard block in downtown.

The second is located at 420 North Vineyard Boulevard.

Officials said that those who do use the water wagons will need to bring their own containers for the water.