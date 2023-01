HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that a road closure is necessary to deal with a pedestrian who was struck.

N. Kukui Street between Nu’uanu Avenue and Maunakea Street is closed.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a man aged 76 was hit by a vehicle at approximately 9:15 p.m.

EMS said the man is in critical condition.