Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been lots of chatter from both government and military officials and personnel as well as civilians on aliens and extra-terrestrial beings over the last few months.

In April and May of 2023, a Las Vegas family claims to have had an encounter with giant aliens who crashed near their neighborhood. Personnel from the police department in the area even caught a blue orb dancing in the sky then seemingly crash in the distance on their body cameras.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

As for Hawaiʻi, there have been some lights sighted in the sky over the previous months, but all of those phenomena have been explained by various planetary conjunctions and satellites that hover above our atmosphere.

In a new event on Monday, March 6, a person captured images of bright, golden orbs that were floating in the sky over Sunset Beach.

“They came, hovered and left. [The] massive orbs [were] drawing up sea water with what looked like plasma waves,” said the person who took the images.

KHON2.com has reached out the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Institute for Astronomy. They are examining the photos to determine if they can explain what the orbs are.

Dr. Roy Gal, who is head of UH National Gemini Office said that he doesn’t see any information on military exercises, rocket launches or satellite activity occurring in the area to explain the lights.

“Given the two bright lights moving around, at relatively low elevation, I would guess maybe helicopters,” explained Dr. Gal. It is definitely not anything like a planet or star nor [is it] a scheduled rocket launch. Conceivably, if there was some kind of launch from Barking Sands, that might be visible; and Sunset Beach does face Kauaʻi.”

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

Mysterious orbs were seen on Oahu’s North Shore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/JohnDavid Blake Kamalu McClellan)

On Wednesday, March 1, KHON2.com received serval calls from locals who had seen a duo of strange lights floating in Hawaiʻi’s night sky.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to UH astronomy department, the two lights that were seen in the sky at that time were Venus and Jupiter in a conjunction event.