Mysteries of Hawaii: Top two most haunted places around East Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s officially October, which means the countdown to Halloween has begun.

Lopaka Kapanui is no stranger to haunted experiences. He’s been a master storyteller for Mysteries of Hawaii for decades.

Kapanui says out of all his years of experience, the top two most haunted places around East Oahu are 16th Avenue Bridge and a popular Mall in Kahala.

The story of 16th Avenue bridge is a little girl was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run crash. Now, those who walk on the bridge in the early evening hours say a little girl tries to hold their hand. When they look down she’s there and when they cross the bridge, her ghost disappears.

Travel down the road to a popular mall in Kahala.

Kapanui says the mall hosts a ghost with no face. She’s been seen in the theaters, department stores and bathrooms. The ghost tries to ask customers for help, but when they answer back to her, she has no face.

