Mysteries of Hawaii: Tales of Yokohama Bay

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) – The beautiful shores on the west side of Oahu attract many beachgoers from all around the island.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to Lopaka Kapanui of Mysteries of Hawaii, they also hosts an active place for spirits.

Kapanui says one of the west side’s most haunted locations is better known as Yokohama Bay. It’s ancient original name is Keawaula.

“If you go there during the nights of Kane, Lono, and Muku and you sit in that first parking lot, you may be able to see a procession of Night Marchers coming down from the radar tracking station,” said Kapanui. “They’ll travel toward the place where you’re sitting and watching them. It’s a very, very active night marchers trail. I recommend that when you see the torch lights that you then get in your car and get the heck out of there.”

The second most mysteries location on the Leeward coast is a hike away to a place passed Kaena Point.

“It’s this limestone. It’s an unusual shape and it’s the leaping place of spirits. So if you’re there at a certain time of the month, you may be able to witness a procession of people who have recently passed away who are walking toward that. Literally you’ll see them climb on top of it and you’ll see them run and take this leap. According to some witnesses, this window opens and it receives them and then it shuts.”

To learn more about Mysteries of Hawaii, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2