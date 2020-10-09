Mysteries of Hawaii: Pu’u o Mahuka Heiau

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) – The countdown to Halloween continues and Master Storyteller of Mysteries of Hawaii, Lopaka Kapanui, is unveiling the stories of Oahu’s North Shore.

Kapanui says the most active location on the North Shore is Pu’u o Mahuka Heiau.

The master storyteller says the Heiau was originally used as a place to harness energy and telepathically communicate across the channel to Hawaii Island. The Heiau eventually became a halo of human sacrifice.

Kapanui says a few years ago, he was on a shoot with a former KHON2 reporter and camera man when they experienced strange happenings.

They heard a voice in the reporter’s recorder say, ‘you can see the stars.'” The reporter and Kapanui thought it was the camera man, but when they looked back, he was still at the car getting his gear out.

