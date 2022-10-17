HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.

Lapaka Kapanui is a Native Hawaiian storyteller who is sometimes known as the “Ghost Guy” because he makes a business leading guests into some of the spookiest places on Oahu.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Kapanui was born and raised on Oahu and spent his childhood summers on Hawaii Island and visited Maui with his family.

That’s where he gathered information on old legends from his kupuna and neighborhood elders.

Mysteries of Hawaii offers different ghost tours for people to take like Honolulu’s Haunted Crime Tour, Waikiki Night Marchers Tour and Haunted Honolulu Ghost Tour.

Each ghost tour is hosted by Kapanui who has been sharing these stories of Oahu to residents and visitors for more than 20 years.

“One of the things I warn people about, and it’s not a dire warning, but I warn people when we go to the old post office is if people have any unresolved personal issues that haven’t been addressed something might happen when we get to the last stop,” said Kapanui.

For example, Kapanui said he will have people on his tours hear things from their deceased relatives and will even receive a message for them from a loved one.

Culturally, Native Hawaiians are known to be very dependent on their environment physically and spiritually, especially when it comes to gravesites or where they bury the dead.

“At certain graveyards there are no plants or no trees that are alike. That’s because some Hawaiian families couldn’t afford headstones so they would use a plant or a tree,” said Kapanui.

He said locally a lot of people know that the one place you don’t want to pick the best plumeria flowers is from graveyards because it might be a grave marker.

Some tours offered are not suitable for children under the age of 15 years, so it’s best to use caution when booking a tour with them.

For more information or to book your Honolulu Ghost Tour and mystery experience, head to their website and browse the tours available throughout the week.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

“My favorite thing is when the experience is over, people are still lingering because they don’t quite want to go home yet,” said Kapanui.