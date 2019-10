Lopaka of Mysteries of Hawaii joined us again to share haunted stories around Honolulu. Lopaka got his start by joining a tour himself and eventually being mentored by Glen Grant, the historian known best for his Obake Files.

Lopaka also answered questions from viewers on FB live.

Is Hawai’i Haunted? We’re learning about the different myths and legends with Mysteries Of Honolulu ! Posted by KHON2 News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

If you’d like to learn more, schedule a tour or share a story, email Lopaka at hawaii.mysteries@gmail.com.