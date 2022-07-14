HONOLULU (KHON2) — With nearly 40 years of military service, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Hiyane has been selected as the new Vice Chief of Army National Guard (ARNG) Bands.

Hiyane has been the 111th Army Band commander for over 25 years and will also take the responsibility at a national level to interface between all band commanders with the Army School of Music for planning, training and recruiting.

“I know and truly believe that it has been paved by the love and support and family and colleagues,” said Hiyane. “I feel I owe each and every one of them a pledge to do my best to represent the National Guard bands with honor and distinction.”

He said he is grateful to share his passion for music through teaching high school band at Mililani High School and conducting the 111th Army Band.

“My career at Mililani High School allowed me to shape minds and influence the future leaders through music,” said Hiyane. “In the Hawaii Army National Guard 111th Army Band, I work with professional musicians in every sense of the word. I really consider it an honor and privilege to be the conductor and commander of such an outstanding unit.”

He recently retired from the State Department of Education as the Mililani High School band director with 30 years of service. His favorite subject to teach was the Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

“The students in that class all had the same drive and passion for band literature,” said Hiyane. “It was truly a pleasure to guide them through their music educational journey.”

He joined the military in 1982 as a combat medic specialist with the 100th Infantry Battalion for nine years.

Because he was going to college to become a high school band teacher, he transferred to the Hawaii Army National Guard and joined the 111th Army Band.

Courtesy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Hiyane

However, band wasn’t the only subject he taught, he realized his affinity for teaching while coaching judo at Mililani High School.

Hiyane has a 4th degree black belt in judo and said he really enjoyed instructing other people in this sport.

Hiyane is the first Hawaii guardsman to serve as the Vice Chief of the Army National Guard Bands, one of two chief warrant officers in the nation.

With this promotion he will perform double-duty as the Commander of the 111th Army Band as well as the Army National Guard bands.

“Although, this promotion is for one Soldier, I truly believe that it’s a combination of all and the time and efforts that the 111th Army Band members produce,” said Hiyane. “I would like to have them continue to be the shining star of musical excellence in the National Guard. The allocation of a chief warrant officer five slot is a credit to the 111th Army Band.”

To read more about Hiyane’s promotion head to Defense Visual Information Distribution Service’s website.