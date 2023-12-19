HONOLULU (KHON12) — The City and County of Honolulu has issued a road closure.

The closure is impacting Moanalua Freeway.

According to officials, Moanalua Freeway is closed just before Fort Shafter off-ramp lanes one and two.

The lanes are blocked due to a motor vehicle collision.

Officials are asking drivers to proceed with caution and to expect delays.