HONOLULU (KHON12) — The City and County of Honolulu has issued a road closure.
The closure is impacting Moanalua Freeway.
According to officials, Moanalua Freeway is closed just before Fort Shafter off-ramp lanes one and two.
The lanes are blocked due to a motor vehicle collision.
Officials are asking drivers to proceed with caution and to expect delays.