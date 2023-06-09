HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mu‘umu‘u Library is coming to Ward Centre to give the public a chance to borrow and trade Hawaiian dresses, patterns and literature.

The library will be having a soft opening on Monday, June 12 for those interested in embracing Hawaii’s rich history through fashion, friendship and education.

Participants looking to swap are encouraged to adhere to the “leave one, take one” policy. This also requires all swapped mu‘u designs to be made in Hawaii and without any major damages.

You can also take part by donating mu‘umu‘u dresses, books and sewing supplies for the library to accept.

“Most of the muʻu in the collection are vintage and made by local women from previous generations, helping to perpetuate a culture of resourcefulness,” said Marion Camo, Founder of The Mu‘umu‘u Library.

The Mu‘umu‘u Library is located in the former Merle Norman space in the Ewa wing at Ward Centre.

If you plan on visiting, head over during these operating hours:

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fridays: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

