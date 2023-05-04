HONOLULU (KHON2) — As people frequent Waialae Avenue more, new eateries pop up making this street a go-to place for eating breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The street borders Kaimuki and is packed with great places fairly close to one another. Google maps says it takes about 20 minutes to get from the end of Waialae at 1st Avenue all the way to 12th Avenue.

There are parking stalls all along the street as well as a parking lot connected to 12th avenue.

Breakfast:

Breadshop

The Curb Kaimuki

Koko Head Café

Koa Pancake House

Talk Kaimuki

The Curb Kaimuki and Talk Kaimuki are great spots to grab coffee with both shops being quiet. They also have unique artwork inside.

Koko Head Café and Koa Pancake House are great breakfast spots. Koko Head Café has been open for eight years and serves the community locally sourced brunch.

Lunch:

Fresh Catch

OMG tacos

Shaloha Pita

St Louis Drive In

Higoto Japanese Eatery

Juicy Brew

Plant Based Paradise Kaimukī

Tight Tacos Kaimuki

Sprout Sandwich Shop

If someone is in the mood for tacos, sandwiches or seafood, Waialae is the place to be.

St Louis Drive In is also a great grab and go place to get lunch as they serve bentos and plate lunches.

Dinner:

Waialae has many places to stop at for a date night or a night out with some friends whether they are in the mood for Thai, pizza or a five-course meal.

Brew’d Craft Pub has a patio with some outdoor seating and Himalayan Kitchen has indoor, outdoor seating with great ambiance as well.

Note that these restaurants are on the smaller side and reservations are normally required.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Dessert:

If the stomach has more room after a meal or if someone has a sweet tooth, these dessert places are a must.

Via Gelato has some unique flavors like earl grey tea!

These places are also great picture spots with colorful walls and fun signs to pose in front of.