One of two hand-crafted guitars stolen in a Kahala home invasion. Tlhe owner if offering a $1,000 reward for their return.(courtesy Justin Murata)

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Two one-of-a-kind instruments were stolen in a Kahala home invasion. Now the owner, a local musician, is pleading to the public to help him get them back.

Justin Murata has been playing guitar for three decades.

While he plays gigs professionally with a band called, Kela, he plays much more at home. He said playing guitar is a passion that feeds his soul.

“It’s a daily thing,” Murata explained. “To take that away, is horrible.”

Thursday evening, that was taken from him. Someone broke into his Kahala home between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and stole his prized possessions.

“I just unlocked my door, came in like I usually did,” he said, “And there was a box in my kitchen, so I thought my sister came in and forgot it — she stores stuff here — and then I turned the corner and I could see my guitars were, I could see guitars were missing.”

In all, he said five instruments were taken.

“I had a Fender Stratocaster, it’s an electric guitar, 12 string…and a Dobro, which is like an acoustic steel guitar.”

But he added that two in particular have sentimental value.

“An acoustic and an electric, 6-string guitars, they’re made by my friend Jeb Wiemer, from Wiemer guitars in Haleiwa.”

They are one-of-a-kind, hand made. He’s had them both for over a decade.

“They’re both special,” Murata said.

He has this message for whoever took them: “Please enjoy all the other instruments, if I could please get those two Jeb guitars, it would mean a lot.”

Until then, he’s borrowing a friend’s guitar to play gigs Friday and over the weekend.

Murata has filed a report with Honolulu police.

Murata lives fairly close to Kahala Mall. While he said there’s a lot of foot traffic and cars that drive by his home, it does seem like there’s been an uptick in criminal activity recently.

“I know across the street, somebody broke into the truck, a work truck in the driveway during the day,” Murata said. “And it just seems like there’s a little more activity just generally.”

Rich Turbin, the Waialae/Kahala neighborhood board chair said crime has gone up since the pandemic.

“It’s a big problem,” Turbin agreed. ” And unfortunately, it’s getting worse.”

According to HPD Crimemapping, since January, there have been 12 burglaries in the Kahala area, 32 car break-ins and at least 44 reports of theft.

Turbin said they do have neighborhood watch in the area. He wants to remind residents to lock their doors and have an alarm system to help deter criminals.

As for Murata, he is hoping the public can help him get his guitars back.

“These instruments, I’ve grown so attached to over the years,” he said. “They’re unique, almost like a part of me at this point.”

Murata is offering a $1,000 reward for return of his two Jeb guitars, no questions asked. Contact Joe at 808-429-1895