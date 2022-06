Reach Out Pacific volunteers load books to send to Micronesia in Honolulu Hawaii on Sunday, June 26, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteers loaded books into a shipping container to get them ready to ship to Micronesia.

Reach Out Pacific got books from various organizations including the Friends of the Library.

The books will help people in Micronesia with literacy.