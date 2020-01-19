Murdered OCCC inmate identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The OCCC inmate who was murdered in prison has been identified.

The Medical Examiner identified the victim as James Borling-Salas of Kapolei.

Police say the 23-year-old was found unresponsive with traumatic injuries on December 14, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

On Wednesday, January 15, he was transferred to hospice care and died on Thursday, January 16.

The Department of Public Safety says Morling-Salas was in an altercation with other inmates.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

