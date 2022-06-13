HONOLULU (KHON2) – A Big Island man’s attorney filed a motion to suspend court hearings so his client can have a mental evaluation.

Chito K. Asuncion is charged in connection with stabbing two homeless people, and killing two other homeless people between May 17 to June 7, according to court documents.

Court documents said Asuncion said in killing homeless people he feels it helps them get to a better place whether it is heaven or hell.

He chooses to do this while the people are sleeping, he related that it is more peaceful.

When the Hawaii Police Department left him alone for short periods of time during a one hour interview, he began speaking to himself, court documents said.

“I’ve had a number of conversations w him,” said Asuncion’s attorney Andrew Kennedy. “I question myself whether or not he fully understands the gravity of what he’s looking at the charges and consequences.”

Asuncion remains in custody on $1.5 million bail.

His preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for July 20.