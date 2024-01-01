HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shortly after noon on New Year’s Day, Big Island officers responded to a murder-suicide report in Kealakekua.

While on his way to his daughters residence, a 71-year-old father found the body of his daughters’ ex-boyfriend, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

He also found a rifle near the body and the ex-boyfriend was later confirmed to be dead.

He went on to check on his 42-year-old daughter at her residence, to find her body with an apparent gunshot wound to her face.

She was later confirmed dead.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.