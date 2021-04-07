Murder conviction affirmed in case of pregnant Maui woman

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii court ruling rejects the appeal of a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The state Intermediate Court of Appeals rules that there was sufficient evidence to convict Steven Capobianco. He appealed after a jury convicted him of murder and arson.

His appeal argued a Christmastime break in jury deliberations prejudiced him because it would be impossible for jurors to avoid hearing news reports or public opinion about the case.

Carly “Charli” Scott disappeared from Maui while five months pregnant with Capobianco’s son.

Capobianco’s attorney says he will ask the state Supreme Court to review the case.